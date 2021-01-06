Image Source : ANI State BJP chief derogatory remarks against leader of opposition Hridayesh | WATCH

Uttarakhand BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat has kicked up a controversy by calling leader of opposition Indira Hridayesh a “budhia” (old lady) and “doobta jahaz” (sinking ship) during a party meeting in Bheemtal recently. This comes two days after Hridayesh said that some BJP MLAs, who are not happy with the party, are in her touch.

Addressing an event, Bhagat who is on a state-wide tour ahead of the assembly polls, said, "Our LoP is saying that several MLAs are in our touch...arre budhia, tujhse kyun sampark karengey? (Why would get into contact with an old lady?" His comment evoked a burst of laughter from the BJP workers who were attending the event here.

#WATCH | Our Leader of Opposition said - 'several MLAs are in touch with me'. Arre budhiya, tujhse kyun sampark karenge (Why will they contact an old lady?): Uttarakhand BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat (05.01)



Congress leader Indira Hridayesh is Leader of Opposition in state Assembly pic.twitter.com/2QXZxCY8dK — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2021

Bhagat's comment invited sharp reaction from Congress. The Congress party took to Twitter and demanded that BJP national chief JP Nadda should ask Bhagat to apologise.

The party posted a video on their handle in which Hridayesh said, "Party chief of a state is a symbol of the party and represents the state. The derogatory words used for me by Bhagat has hurt me. I demand from BJP national chief Nadda to take cognisance and ask Bhagat to apologise."

