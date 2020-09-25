Star & Disney India’s K Madhavan elected as IBF President

Image Source : TWITTER Star & Disney India’s K Madhavan appointed as IBF President. Indian Broadcasting Foundation is a not-for-profit industry association.

The Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF) has elected K Madhavan, Managing Director of Star & Disney India, as President during its 21st Annual General Meeting on Friday. IBF has also appointed India TV’s Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, Siddharth Jain, MD (South Asia), Turner International and Rahul Joshi, managing director, Viacom18 as Vice-Presidents of the organisation. Prasar Bharti’s CEO Shashi S. Vempati has been elected as the treasurer of IBF.

Madhavan will succeed NP Singh, MD and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, who held the position for two years.

Speaking on appointment, K Madhavan said, "It is my honor to lead IBF at a time when the Indian broadcasting sector is going through a tumultuous time, battling the pandemic and instability in the regulatory space. IBF has played an instrumental role in advocating the interests of the sector, and my predecessors have contributed immensely in evolving the foundation’s stature and purpose. I take on this role with a great sense of responsibility and commitment to champion the cause of the broadcasting sector.”

According to NP Singh, Madhavan’s in-depth knowledge and insights into the sector will help guide the foundation members through these challenging times. NP Singh said, “I am pleased that someone of the caliber of K. Madhavan is taking over the reins and will lead the foundation. I welcome his selection wholeheartedly. His in-depth knowledge and insights into the sector will help guide the foundation members through these challenging times. I wish him the best in this new endeavor.”

K. Madhavan has been an active member of IBF since 2012 and is also the Chair of CII’s National Committee on media and entertainment for the ongoing year. He started his journey with Star in 2009 and took over as the Managing Director of the Network in January 2020. Prior to his elevation, Madhavan was serving as the vice president of IBF (Regional Affairs).

The other Directors on the IBF Board are Aroon Purie, Chairman,TV Today, N P Singh, MD & CEO, Sony Pictures Networks and Director, Bangla Entertainment, I Venkat, Director, Eenadu TV Ltd, Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee Media Corp, Punit Misra, CEO-Domestic Broadcast Business, Zee Entertainment, Rohit Gupta, President (Network Sales and International Business), Sony Pictures Networks, Uday Shankar, President, The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and Chairman, Star and Disney India Megha Tata, Managing Director (South Asia), Discovery Communications India (Co-opted Director), John Brittas, Managing Director & Chief Editor, Malayalam Communications Ltd (Co-opted Director).

Indian Broadcasting Foundation is a not-for-profit industry association. IBF represents and is dedicated to the promotion of television broadcasting in, to and from India. IBF members provide channels and programmes that deliver about 90% of television viewership in India. The Foundation aims to provide a meeting ground for its members to work in consensus on common goals.

