Lockdown 3.0: Standalone shops, including those selling non-essential items, to re-open in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that all standalone shops, including those selling non-essential goods, will re-open in the national capital from Monday, the first day of the third phase of two-week lockdown. All malls, market places and shopping complexes will, however, continue to remain closed, he added.

Spelling out the list of guidelines that would be followed by the Delhi government, Kejriwal stressed that the local authorities were following in the footsteps of the central government. A major announcement made by Kejriwal was regarding the re-opening of private offices, which he said would be allowed to operate with 33 per cent staff.

Kejriwal said that people would be allowed to venture out of their homes between 7 am and 7 pm, with only people going out to buy essential items and those with genuine medical emergency permitted after 7 PM.

The government offices involved in essential services will be allowed to operate with 100 per cent staff, while those involved in non-essential services will be allowed to have 33 per cent of their staff in attendance, he said.

The CM announced that self-employed persons, including plumbers, electricians and housemaids among others, will be allowed to travel to their workplaces from Monday.

Detailing about the public transport in place, Kejriwal said that neither metro services nor the buses will be allowed to ply on roads for now. Auto-rickshaws, cycle rickshaws, cab aggregators and taxis will not be allowed to operate, said Kejriwal.

While private vehicles will be allowed to operate on the roads, they won't be permitted to have more than two persons, including the driver.

