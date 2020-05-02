Standalone liquor stores to open across Karnataka from Monday

Standalone liquor stores to open across Karnataka from Monday (4th May) except in containment zones. The timings will be between 9 am to 7 pm, H Nagesh, State Excise Minister said on Saturday. He said that bars across the city and liquor stores located in market complexes, malls will remain closed.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday clarified that liquor stores will be allowed to open in both Orange and Green Zones. The MHA also added that in the Red Zones also liquor stores are allowed, as long as they are standalone shops and not part of a market complex or a mall.

