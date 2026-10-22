Raihan Vadra alleges protest photos removed from exhibition; Priyanka Gandhi backs son

A fresh controversy erupted on Thursday after Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's son Raihan Vadra alleged that he was asked to withdraw the photographs of the recent protests in Delhi at a solo exhibition, with her mother backing him and saying she was proud of him for taking his stand.

In an emotional post on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), the Lok Sabha member from Kerala's Wayanad said Raihan stood with "what is true", adding that "everything beautiful" will find its way to him.

"When someone with power becomes afraid of the expression of another, he doesn’t know it, but he has already lost the very power he is trying to protect," she said, while sharing a heart emoji. "I am proud of you, always will be."

The controversy regarding Raihan's exhibition

The controversy erupted on Wednesday after Raihan, an artist and a photographer, alleged that hours before a solo exhibition, he was asked by the Bikaner House administration had pulled down many of his pictures of the recent protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the national capital.

The show, titled "No Idea is Final", was previewed on Wednesday and opens on Thursday.

As per Raihan, he was informed around 3.30 pm to withdraw the photos by 5 pm, warning that if they are not taken down, then the show would get cancelled. He claimed that the detailed proposal and layout of the show was shared with the Bikaner House administration in advance.

Speaking to news agency PTI, he said none of the images "gave out any political message and only documented the protests over the last six months".

"They told us at 3.30 pm today if the images are not taken down by 5 pm, the show will be cancelled. They said it is not the right time for such photos to be shown," he said. "I felt it is my duty as an Indian artist, not just because I am doing a show right now, but it is my duty as an Indian artist to document what is going on... They are censoring the work of artists, I don't know what they are scared of. They even went to the extent of removing the picture of the Indian flag."

What the Bikaner House said?

The Bikaner House has refused to comment on the matter.

Two large rooms on the first floor of Bikaner House's CCA building were shorn of any activity as about 74 photographs were taken down. Naked nails on the red walls, where the photos were hanging till a few hours ago, painted a solemn picture. The Preamble of the Constitution ran along the empty walls.

Over 100 photographs of wildlife, abstract works and street photography of the recent youth movements in India were initially part of the show. However, the exhibition, which continues till Sunday, goes on as scheduled. While about 40 pictures are still on display, more than 70 have been pulled down.

(With PTI inputs)

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