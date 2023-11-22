SS Badrinath dies at 83: Five facts you want to know about the Sankara Nethralaya founder

SS Badrinath dies at 83: Five facts you want to know about the Sankara Nethralaya founder The renowned vitreoretinal surgeon and founder of Sankara Nethralaya, Dr S S Badrinath, passed away at his residence due to old age on November 21. Here are five facts that you should know about him.