SS Badrinath dies at 83: Five facts you want to know about the Sankara Nethralaya founder

Sengamedu Srinivasa Badrinath, the founder of one of India's biggest charitable eye hospitals, died in his sleep at his residence in Chennai on November 21. He was 83. Here, we have listed five facts about the Sankara Nethralaya founder.
- He was born on February 24, 1940, in Triplicane, Chennai. He lost his parents during his teenage years. He pursued Medicine and graduated from Madras Medical College in 1962, securing the highest marks in Opthalmology in the university exam. After completion of his graduation, he moved to the United States, where he completed his postgraduate studies in ophthalmology at Grasslands Hospital, New York University Postgraduate Medical School, and Brooklyn Eye and Ear Infirmary between 1963 and 1968.
- He met his soulmate Dr Vasanthi Iyengar, a paediatrician in the US, whom he married in 1967. The couple gave up a lucrative career in the US to return to India in 1970. In the US, he worked at Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Boston under the guidance of Dr Charles L Schepens until 1970.
- He worked at the Voluntary Health Services and Vijaya hospitals for six years in India. After that, he set up a private practice in ophthalmology and vitreoretinal surgery at HM Hospital (1970 to 1972) and Vijaya Hospital, Chennai (1973 to 1978).
- In 1978, he founded the Medical Research Foundation, Sankara Nethralaya, a non-profit ophthalmic organization. The institute has played an important role in transforming the landscape of eye care in India. Dr. Badrinath built the hospital through donations which have now become a significant center that offers free treatment to the economically weaker sections besides training a generation of ophthalmologists and paramedics.
- For his charitable works throughout the years, he received the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shree Award from the government of India.