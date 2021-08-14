Saturday, August 14, 2021
     
CRPF personnel injured after terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in Srinagar

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was injured on Saturday after terrorists hurled a grenade towards security forces in the Sanat Nagar area of Srinagar, officials informed.

New Delhi Updated on: August 14, 2021 22:11 IST
A CRPF personnel was injured in a grenade attack in
A CRPF personnel was injured in a grenade attack in Srinagar.

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was injured on Saturday after terrorists hurled a grenade towards security forces in the Sanat Nagar area of Srinagar, officials informed. 

The incident occurred at 8.55 pm at Sanat Nagar Chowk, they said.

A CRPF jawan was injured in the explosion. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the officials said.

In a similar incident, terrorists had targeted a security forces party in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, injuring a CRPF head constable and two civilians.

