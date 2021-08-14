CRPF personnel injured after terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in Srinagar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO A CRPF personnel was injured in a grenade attack in Srinagar.

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was injured on Saturday after terrorists hurled a grenade towards security forces in the Sanat Nagar area of Srinagar, officials informed.

The incident occurred at 8.55 pm at Sanat Nagar Chowk, they said.

A CRPF jawan was injured in the explosion. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the officials said.

In a similar incident, terrorists had targeted a security forces party in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, injuring a CRPF head constable and two civilians.

