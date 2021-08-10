J&K: 7 civilians injured in grenade attack by militants in Srinagar

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Civilians injured in grenade attack by militants in Srinagar

At least seven civilians were injured in a grenade attack on security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Tuesday. The incident took place at Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar, the officials said.

"Terrorists lobbed a grenade towards security force personnel which exploded on the roadside," they said.

Kishore Prasad, DIG CRPF, in Srinagar said, "At around 2.40 pm, a miscreant targeted a bunker of SSB with a grenade."

There has been no injury to any security force personnel, he said.

More details awaited.

