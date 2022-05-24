Tuesday, May 24, 2022
     
Srinagar: Policeman shot dead by terrorists outside his house, daughter injured

Manzoor Mir Reported by: Manzoor Mir
New Delhi Updated on: May 24, 2022 17:51 IST
Representational image. 
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Representational image. 

A Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police personnel succumbed to injuries, while his daughter is critically injured after being shot at by terrorists in Srinagar's Soura area on Tuesday.

Both cop and his daughter were rushed to SKIMS hospital after terrorists targeted them but the former succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified as Saifulla Qadri son of Mohd Syed Qadri resident of Malik Sahib Soura.

The attack area has been cordoned off while efforts are on to nab the terrorists. More to follow... 

