Srinagar Police refutes report of arrests of 14 people for disrespecting national anthem

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The police said that news of the arrest of 14 people is unverified.

The Srinagar Police on Thursday denied a media report of arrests of 14 people for not standing up when the national anthem was played during a function held in June. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was also present at the function.

The police, however, said that 12 persons have been generally bound down for good behaviour under sections 107/151 of CrPC. “There is an unverified news doing round that 14 policemen/persons have been arrested /suspended for disrespecting the national anthem. It is clarified that the news is completely false, rather 12 persons have been generally bound down for good behaviour under sections 107/151 of CrPC,” the Srinagar Police said in a tweet.

Earlier, a media report claimed that 14 people have been arrested for not standing up when the national anthem was played. According to the reports, the administration has also suspended a few police personnel for failing to ensure that everyone stood up while the anthem was played. The reports further claimed that some people chose to not stand up during the closing ceremony of the 'Pedal for Peace' cycling event, organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police, on June 25.

Latest India News