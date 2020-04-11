Image Source : TWITTER Srinagar-Leh road opens after 4 months for Ladakh supplies

The Srinagar-Leh National Highway was reopened on Saturday after four months, to be used only for augmenting supplies of essential commodities in the Ladakh region, officials said.

"No public, private, or even pedestrian movement will be allowed from either side till further orders," they said.

The 425-km highway was closed after heavy snowfall in the Zojla Pass stretch, which connects the cold desert Ladakh region with the rest of the country.

The Border roads Organization maintains the highway through project 'Beacon' up to the Zojila Pass while the road ahead is maintained under project 'Vijayak' of the BRO.

