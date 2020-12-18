J&K: Srinagar’s Dal Lake gets Shikara ambulance service

Image Source : INDIA TV J&K: Srinagar’s Dal Lake to get first Shikara Ambulance

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar will get its first floating ambulance which will benefit thousands of people living in the area. Equipped with health facilities, the ambulance service will start operation in Dal Lake soon.

Tariq Ahmad Patloo, a houseboat owner, is the man behind this initiative. Tariq Ahmad set up the boat ambulance services a few months ago when he tested positive for COVID-19.

He said nobody was ready to escort him from his houseboat when he was infected. Tariq Ahmad said he faced immense difficulties in going to the hospital.

He then decided to start a boat ambulance service for helping people living near Dal Lake area.

Talking to India TV, Tariq Patloo said, "At that time when I tested positive for coronavirus, nobody came forward to help me except my friend and brother who provided me a boat to reach the hospital. It hurt me a lot and I decided to make the special floating ambulance on boat aimed to help thousands of dwellers who are living in houseboats."

"I designed it myself and it took me almost 25 days, my projected got 90 per cent completed so far just only 10 per cent is still pending and very soon it will be put on service," he added.

Tariq said, "I will try my best to keep all basic facilities including oxygen cylinder, ECG, Oximeter, wheelchair and stretcher and a toll-free number written on it so that people can contact easily. This facility will save time to reach a hospital. It will be helpful to tourists as well."

Tariq is the father of Jannat 5-year-old girl who gained much fame for her efforts of keeping the Dal Lake clean.

