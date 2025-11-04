Sri Sri Ravi Shankar conferred with World Leader for Peace and Security Award 2025 Through The Art of Living Foundation, he has promoted stress relief, emotional resilience, and social rehabilitation, impacting millions worldwide. His recent North America tour earned him official recognition from Vancouver, Seattle, and Portland.

New Delhi:

The Boston Global Forum (BGF) and the AI World Society (AIWS) have conferred the World Leader for Peace and Security Award 2025 on Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, recognising his exceptional contributions to global peace, reconciliation, and humanitarian leadership. The award marks the 10th anniversary of the honour, celebrating leaders who exemplify moral courage, visionary governance, and ethical progress.

Since its inception, previous recipients have included notable figures such as Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, Chancellor Angela Merkel, UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and President Emmanuel Macron. Gurudev’s recognition reaffirms the importance of inner harmony, interfaith dialogue, and ethical leadership in fostering peace in the 21st century.

A proud moment for India

This prestigious award places India’s spiritual and humanitarian leadership on the global stage. Gurudev’s recognition underscores India’s position as a “Vishwa Guru,” demonstrating how ancient wisdom continues to guide modern governance and global ethics.

Global leadership in peace and reconciliation

Gurudev has been acclaimed for his role as a “bridge-builder free from agenda or bias,” mediating conflicts in regions such as Colombia, Iraq, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Venezuela, and Kashmir. His interventions have helped end long-standing conflicts and inspired thousands to renounce violence, promoting reconciliation and social healing.

(Image Source : REPORTER)Sri Sri Ravi Shankar with all the dignitaries

Practical peace through The Art of Living

The Boston Global Forum highlighted Gurudev’s approach to peace as a lived experience. Through The Art of Living Foundation, he teaches practical methods like SKY Breath Meditation (Sudarshan Kriya) that reduce stress, heal trauma, and foster emotional resilience—essential tools for building sustainable peace.

Humanitarian Reach and Global Impact

Founded in 1981, The Art of Living Foundation has impacted millions across 180 countries. Its initiatives include rehabilitating over 800,000 prisoners, reviving rivers and water bodies, and providing education and nutrition to over 100,000 underprivileged children in India.

(Image Source : REPORTER)The award highlights his role as a moral and spiritual guide, bridging ancient wisdom with modern ethical leadership.

Honours and Recognition in North America

During his recent North America tour, Gurudev received formal recognition from several cities. Vancouver, Seattle, and Portland declared specific days in his honour, celebrating his humanitarian and peace-building contributions. Portland hosted a major peace meditation gathering, attended by over 1,300 participants, including community leaders and organisations focused on social healing.

A Vision for the Future

In his acceptance remarks, Gurudev emphasised integrating spirituality and peace education into governance, stating, “Peace cannot come by words; it has to translate into action.” The award solidifies his role as a moral and spiritual guide in the era of artificial intelligence and global interconnectivity.

About BGF and AIWS

Founded in 2012 by Governor Michael Dukakis and Nguyen Anh Tuan, BGF and AIWS promote ethical governance, peace, and human-centred development in the age of AI. The 10th anniversary of the World Leader for Peace and Security Award will feature initiatives such as the World Leader Spirit Symposium and the World Leader Spirit Concert, with Gurudev serving as a guiding moral voice.