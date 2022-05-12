Sri Sri Ravi Shankar addresses both houses in US, stresses on importance of mental health

Follow us on Image Source : @SRISRI Sri Sri Ravi Shankar addresses the Delaware State Senate and the House of Representatives.

Founder of Art of Living, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar became the first Indian spiritual leader to be invited to both the houses in the United States. In his address to the Delaware General Assembly, he stressed the importance of mental health and spoke about tackling the challenges of mental health and building peace. He highlighted the importance of using your breath to achieve inner peace and mental health.

As part of Ravi Shankar's first visit to the US this year, he has launched a conversation on the importance of mental health and wellness in the post-pandemic times, when the incidence of mental health illnesses, including depression, fatigue, and anxiety, is on the rise in the world.

Ravi Shankar also emphasized the importance of building communities where human values ​​are respected and nurtured. He encouraged all stakeholders to join forces and be a part of the 'I Stand for Peace' campaign, a movement focused on peaceful progress, unity, and harmony.

After the humanitarian's address, Governor John Carney and Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long noted in a joint show of gratitude and said, “We are proud to honor and thank Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for his humanism, spiritual leadership, and commitment to peace here in the United States and around the world.”

Ravi Shankar's US tour began in Miami where he addressed a conference of physicians on the role of meditation for mental health and overall well-being. He continued to Boston where he shared his thoughts about destigmatizing mental health at Harvard University. This was followed by a dialogue with healthcare providers and administrators on prioritizing healthcare workforce well-being hosted by Children’s National Hospital and the National Geographic Society. He then spoke on the crisis of youth mental health with the U.S. Surgeon General at George Washington University.

Before arriving in Delaware, 'Gurudev' launched the ‘I Stand for Peace’ campaign in Washington, D.C. on May 6th. He also launched the initiative in Philadelphia on May 8th with a pledge for Philadelphia to be a “Peace City” and a rollout of programs to strengthen mental health, resilience, and overall wellness indicators within our community. Both the events were attended by more than 2,000 people.

