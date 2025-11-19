PM Modi pays respect to Sri Sathya Sai Baba at his Mahasamadhi in Andhra Pradesh's Puttaparthi | Video Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba was born on November 23, 1926, in a remote village of Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh. He died in 2011.

Amaravati (AP):

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in the birth centenary celebrations of late spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Sri Sathyasai district of Andhra Pradesh. As part of the celebrations, PM Modi paid respects and his obeisance to Sathya Sai Baba at his Mahasamadhi in Puttaparthi. Prime Minister Modi was given a Vedic blessing by priests.

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Union Ministers Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, G Kishan Reddy, and others attend the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba in Puttaparthi.

The Prime Minister will participate in the centenary celebrations of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. On this occasion, he will release a Commemorative Coin and a set of Stamps honouring the life, teachings, and enduring legacy of Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba. He will also address the gathering during the programme.

PM Modi to visit Coimbatore

Later, PM Modi will travel to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, where he will inaugurate the South India Natural Farming Summit 2025. During the programme, the Prime Minister will release the 21st instalment of PM-KISAN, amounting to more than Rs 18,000 crore to support 9 crore farmers across the country. PM will also address the gathering on the occasion.

South India Natural Farming Summit 2025, being held from November 19 to 21, 2025, is being organised by the Tamil Nadu Natural Farming Stakeholders Forum. The Summit aims to promote sustainable, eco-friendly, and chemical-free agricultural practices, and to accelerate the shift towards natural and regenerative farming as a viable, climate-smart and economically sustainable model for India’s agricultural future.

The Summit will also focus on creating market linkages for farmer-producer organisations and rural entrepreneurs, while showcasing innovations in organic inputs, agro-processing, eco-friendly packaging, and indigenous technologies. The programme will witness participation from over 50,000 farmers, natural farming practitioners, scientists, organic input suppliers, sellers, and stakeholders from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh.