Sri Lanka: Trinamool Congress leader Idris Ali on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share the same fate as Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

"Whatever happened with the President of Sri Lanka, will happen with PM Modi here. Looking at the things in India, PM Modi is a total failure...it will be even worse here. PM Modi will also resign and flee," said MLA Idril Ali from West Bengal.

