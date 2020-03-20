Friday, March 20, 2020
     
Sri Lanka imposes nationwide curfew to combat fast-spreading COVID-19 pandemic

Colombo Published on: March 20, 2020 14:14 IST
Image Source : AP

Sri Lankan on Friday imposed a nationwide curfew from Friday until Monday to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic that has claimed over 9,000 lives globally, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office has announced. The curfew announcement comes a day after the country's Election Commission announced the postponement of the parliamentary election which was scheduled for April 25. The Commission said a decision on the new date would be taken after March 25.

