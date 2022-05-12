Sri Lanka: Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa agrees to form govt

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa has agreed to assume the office of Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

Opposition leader of Sri Lanka, Sajith Premadasa, has agreed to assume the office of Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, an ANI report said. Premadasa has agreed to form the government after a nod from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The leader has written to the Sri Lankan President, saying he is ready to accept the President's invitation to form a new government, subject to Gotabaya Rajapaksa agreeing to leave office within a stipulated time.

Earlier, Sajith had rejected the post of the prime minister of the crisis-ridden country. This comes a day after Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said on Wednesday that he will appoint a new prime minister within this week.

In a televised speech, he said that a person, who has the trust of the majority of parliamentarians and the people, will be selected as the prime minister.

Rajapaksa said a new constitutional amendment that would empower the provisions of the 19th amendment will be brought in. The president added that the new prime minister and the cabinet could present a plan to stabilize the country.

Latest India News