  2. English News
  3. India
  4. India worried about Sri Lanka but drawing comparisons uninformed: S Jaishankar at all party meeting

India worried about Sri Lanka but drawing comparisons uninformed: S Jaishankar at all party meeting

Sri Lanka crisis: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed the all-party meeting in Delhi that the situation in Sri Lanka is very serious but drawing parallels at home is an uninformed move.

Shashwat Bhandari Written By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: July 19, 2022 18:51 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Image Source : PTI External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Highlights

  • Situation in Sri Lanka is unprecedented for which India is worried, Jaishankar said
  • Matter pertains to very close neighbour, we naturally worry about consequences, he said
  • Have seen misinformed comparisons in Lankan context with India that are uninformed, EAM added

Sri Lanka Crisis: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that the situation in Sri Lanka is unprecedented for which India is worried but drawing comparisons at home is uninformed.

Jaishankar made the statement at an all-party meeting in Delhi to brief on the situation in the neighboring country.

In his opening remarks, S Jaishankar said, "very serious crisis in Sri Lanka, unprecedented situation in many ways."

"Matter pertains to very close neighbour, we naturally worry about consequences, spillover," he added.

"Have seen misinformed comparisons in Lankan context, people asked if such a situation can occur in India," the External Affairs Minister further said.

(With inputs from PTI)

