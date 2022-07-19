India worried about Sri Lanka but drawing comparisons uninformed: S Jaishankar at all party meeting

Follow us on Image Source : PTI External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Highlights Situation in Sri Lanka is unprecedented for which India is worried, Jaishankar said

Matter pertains to very close neighbour, we naturally worry about consequences, he said

Have seen misinformed comparisons in Lankan context with India that are uninformed, EAM added

Sri Lanka Crisis: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said that the situation in Sri Lanka is unprecedented for which India is worried but drawing comparisons at home is uninformed.

Jaishankar made the statement at an all-party meeting in Delhi to brief on the situation in the neighboring country.

In his opening remarks, S Jaishankar said, "very serious crisis in Sri Lanka, unprecedented situation in many ways."

"Matter pertains to very close neighbour, we naturally worry about consequences, spillover," he added.

"Have seen misinformed comparisons in Lankan context, people asked if such a situation can occur in India," the External Affairs Minister further said.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Rishi Sunak wins third round of voting to replace UK PM Boris Johnson; Tom Tugendhat eliminated

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka: Ranil Wickremesinghe, Dullas Alahaperuma, Anura Kamara to contest for President Election

Latest India News