India stands with Sri Lanka, assisted nation with support of over US$ 3.8 billion this year: MEA

Sri Lanka crisis: The ministry of external affairs confirmed the country has so far extended an "unprecedented support of over US$ 3.8 billion for ameliorating the serious economic situation in Sri Lanka". The ministry added that it will continue to closely monitor the recent developments in the crisis-his Sri Lanka. According to MEA, India had extended help as part of the "Neighbourhood First" policy.

"India stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realize their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values, established institutions and constitutional framework," added the MEA.

"India is Sri Lanka’s closest neighbour and our two countries share deep civilizational bonds. We are aware of the many challenges that Sri Lanka and its people have been facing, and we have stood with the Sri Lankan people as they have tried to overcome this difficult period," said the MEA in an official response to media queries.

Embattled Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday announced that he will resign after angry protesters stormed his official residence and set Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence on fire.

