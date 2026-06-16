Sri Akal Takht declares Bhagwant Mann 'anti-Guru, anti-Khalsa Panth': Here's Punjab CM's response

Chandigarh:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has suffered a major setback just months before the state Assembly elections. The Sri Akal Takht, the highest temporal authority of the Sikhs, has declared him guilty of disrespecting the Sikh Gurus and acting against the Sikh Panth. According to the Akal Takht, Mann was found responsible for the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib and the revered Sikh Gurus. It has also appealed to the Sikh community to sever all ties with the Chief Minister. Here is a look at the controversy and Bhagwant Mann's response to the allegations.

What is the controversy?

The dispute stems from a video that surfaced a few months ago, in which a person resembling Bhagwant Mann was allegedly seen disrespecting the Sikh Gurus. Following the video's circulation, the Sri Akal Takht summoned the Chief Minister, who appeared before its Jathedars on January 15 this year, where the Jathedars questioned him about it. He claimed the video was AI-generated. The Akal Takht then asked him to specify a forensic laboratory where the clip could be examined.

When Mann failed to respond, the Akal Takht independently sent the video to two separate central forensic laboratories for examination. According to the findings cited by the Akal Takht, the video was found to be authentic, after which Bhagwant Mann was declared Guru Dohi and acting against the Sikh Panth.

What did Bhagwant Mann say?

However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) maintains that the Akal Takht's decision is part of a conspiracy against Bhagwant Mann. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal stated that Bhagwant Mann is doing an excellent job as Chief Minister, which is why he is being targeted.

Bhagwant Mann also described the Akal Takht's decision as unjust and reiterated that he is innocent. He maintained that the video attributed to him is doctored and manipulated, adding that he could never even think of disrespecting the Guru Granth Sahib or the Sikh Gurus.

Mann maintained that as Chief Minister, he is taking positive decisions for the welfare of the people of Punjab, and is consequently being maligned as part of a conspiracy. He described the directive from Sri Akal Takht as a political decision, noting that the institution has a history of making political rulings due to interference from organisations like the Akali Dal.

SGPC warns Bhagwant Mann

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has advised Bhagwant Mann not to challenge the authority of the Sri Akal Takht.

SGPC member Gurcharan Singh Grewal pointed out that prominent figures, such as former Punjab Chief Ministers Parkash Singh Badal and Surjit Singh Barnala, former Home Minister Buta Singh, and former Deputy CM Sukhbir Badal, have all bowed before Sri Akal Takht and accepted its verdicts with reverence, and suggested that Mann should do the same.

In today's times, proving the authenticity of a video is difficult, and the notion that Bhagwant Mann would commit sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib and the Gurus seems highly improbable. While Bhagwant Mann may have his flaws, he certainly understands the gravity of the sin involved in disrespecting the Guru Granth Sahib while serving as Punjab's Chief Minister, as well as the massive controversy such an act would ignite. Given the sensitivity of the issue, it should not be politicised. As it concerns matters of faith, religion should not be used as a tool for political advantage.

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