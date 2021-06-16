Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sputnik vaccine soft launch scaled up to other cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai

The limited pilot soft launch of the Sputnik V vaccine in India has now been successfully scaled up to other cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

As per a statement released by Dr. Reddy's, the limited pilot phase is currently in its final leg. The company said that the soft launch will be rolled out in other cities in the next few days as well.

"The limited pilot soft launch of the Sputnik V vaccine in India that was initiated by Dr. Reddy's in Hyderabad on May 14 has now been successfully scaled up to other cities such as Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Baddi, Chennai, Miryalaguda and Kolhapur, with more cities to follow in the next few days," it said.

However, registration on CoWIN is not yet open to members of the public since it is in a limited pilot phase at present. This will become open at the time of our commercial launch, the company said.

"The pilot phase has allowed us to test our cold storage arrangements of -18 degree C temperature in these cities, CoWIN integration, track and trace and other logistical arrangements of our commercial launch," the company said in a statement.

Dr. Reddy's said adequate numbers of cold chain units are being deployed, and the last mile cold chain arrangement is being validated at every partner hospital to ensure seamless storage and handling of the vaccine.

"All necessary supply arrangements are being executed to ensure availability of both dose components in the right quantity and at the right time at partner hospitals," it added.

As soon as the pilot phase is completed, Dr. Reddy's will announce the commercial launch of Sputnik V.

Latest India News