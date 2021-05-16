"Sputnik V is Russian-Indian vaccine", says Russian Ambassador to India

Image Source : AP Russian Ambassador to India, N Kudashev has termed Sputnik V as a "Russian-Indian vaccine"

Russian Ambassador to India, N Kudashev has termed Sputnik V as a "Russian-Indian vaccine". Kudashev made this statement with reference to Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev's statement. Dmitriev who had initially labelled the vaccine as "Russian-Indian".

Kudashev's statement came in soon after the second consignment of Sputnik V arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday morning. "We expect that its (Sputnik V) production in India will be gradually increased up to 850 million doses per year. Looking forward to further expanding our bilateral and multilateral cooperation in India to stop the pandemic", Kudashev said.

The Russian Ambassador also spoke about plans with India to delve into single-dose vaccine called Sputnik Lite. He said, "There are raw plans to introduce single-dose vaccine soon in India-Sputnik Lite."

Kudashev also spoke about the efficacy of Sputnik V and how it has benefitted many people back in Russia. "Efficacy of Sputnik V is well-known in world. In Russia,it's being successfully used to vaccinate citizens starting since 2nd half of 2020. Russian specialists declared it's also effective against new COVID19 strains", he said.

