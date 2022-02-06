Follow us on Image Source : PTI Single-dose Sputnik Light Covid vaccine receives emergency use approval from DCGI

Highlights Sputnik Light Covid vaccine received emergency use approval on Sunday.

It is a single dose vaccine that was waiting approval by the DCGI for long.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya notified of the development.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday notified that the single dose Sputnik Light Covid vaccine has received emergency use permission from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). This is the 9th vaccine to be approved for emergency use in India.

"DCGI has granted emergency use permission to Single-dose Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine in India. This is the 9th #COVID19 vaccine in the country. This will further strengthen the nation's collective fight against the pandemic", tweeted Mansukh Mandaviya

Drug major Dr Reddy's Laboratories had submitted a proposal to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to register Sputnik Light vaccine as a booster dose against COVID-19, a top company official had said earlier today. Last year, the company received permission from the DCGI to import the Sputnik vaccine into India for restricted use in emergency situations in April.

The approval comes as India sees a significant dip in daily Covid cases. India recorded 1,07,474 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 865 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (February 6), the country saw a total of 2,13,246 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 95.64 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,04,61,148.

Also Read: Indian scientists claim to have designed vaccine against all variants of coronavirus

Latest India News