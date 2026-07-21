Spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya sacked Cockroach Janta Party over slew of controversial moves; know inside story

New Delhi:

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Tuesday removed Vijeta Dahiya from the post of party spokesperson, saying it "strongly condemns" his "deeply insensitive actions" after videos of him surfaced on social media during the party's protest in Delhi.

In a statement posted on X, the party said the videos emerged at a time when "peaceful protestors and our team were facing brutal police violence", describing Dahiya's conduct as inconsistent with the movement's values.

"We strongly condemn the deeply insensitive actions of our spokesperson Vijeta Dahiya, whose videos surfaced while peaceful protestors and our team were facing brutal police violence. Such conduct is unacceptable, shows a complete lack of judgment, and is wholly inconsistent with the values and principles of our movement," the CJP said.

Announcing disciplinary action, the party added, "Accordingly, Vijeta Dahiya is being removed from the position of spokesperson with immediate effect and relieved of all official responsibilities."

Row over burger-eating video

The controversy erupted after a video, whose authenticity has not been independently verified, purportedly showed political researcher and filmmaker Dahiya at a popular fast-food outlet in Delhi during Monday's Parliament march organised by the CJP.

As the video went viral, several social media users questioned Dahiya's absence from the protest site while demonstrators were allegedly being lathicharged and detained by the police.

Responding to the criticism, Dahiya released a video claiming that he had participated in the march but left after realising it was over.

"Why did I eat a burger? This is a big issue today. So why does anyone eat a burger? He is hungry. He wants to eat a burger. That's it. So I was also very hungry. And when you eat something good, your mind feels good," Dahiya said.

He also said critics were ignoring the sacrifices made by those involved in the protest.

"What people don't see is that I haven't slept for two nights. Neither have those who are part of the protest," he said.

Dahiya further explained that he had gone home to take a shower after leaving the march before stopping to eat, maintaining that his decision to have food was being unfairly highlighted while overlooking the efforts of those who had been working continuously as part of the agitation.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi resists, lies on ground as police remove him from protest outside PM's residence | VIDEO