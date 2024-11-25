Spiritual leader Kripalu Maharaj's eldest daughter killed in car accident on Yamuna Expressway

Follow us on Image Source : JAGADGURU KRIPALU PARISHAT H.H. Sushri Dr. Vishakha Tripathi

Vishakha Tripathi, the eldest daughter of renowned spiritual leader Kripalu Maharaj, tragically lost her life in a car accident on Sunday morning after a truck collided with the vehicle she was travelling in. The incident occurred in the Dankaur area, while Tripathi, aged 75, was en route to Delhi from Vrindavan along with her two younger sisters and five others.

According to police reports, the group was travelling in two cars, with plans to journey to Singapore after reaching Delhi. During their trip, a canter driver struck both vehicles in the early hours, causing severe injuries to eight people, including all three of Maharaj’s daughters.

Vishakha Tripathi succumbed to her injuries after being admitted to a hospital in Noida. Her sisters, Krishna Tripathi and Shyama Tripathi, were also critically injured and were rushed to Apollo Hospital in Delhi for treatment, where they remain in serious condition. The remaining passengers are also receiving medical care.

The police have confirmed that the body of Vishakha Tripathi has been sent for post-mortem, while investigations into the accident are ongoing.

In a statement of condolence, the Jagadguru Kripalu Parishat expressed deep sorrow at the passing of Dr. Vishakha Tripathi, who was the President of Bhakti Dham. The statement added that her final rites would be conducted in Vrindavan, to her wishes.

The Tripathi family, known for their spiritual and philanthropic work, resides in Mangarh (Kunda), in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh district. Vishakha Tripathi has been instrumental in managing the ashram in Pratapgarh, while her sisters have been actively involved in overseeing temples in Vrindavan and Barsana.

This tragic incident has left the spiritual community in mourning, as they remember her contributions to Bhakti Dham and her dedication to the teachings of Kripalu Maharaj.