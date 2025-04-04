SpiceJet to begin direct Delhi-Kathmandu flights | Check date, flight timings and more From May 10, SpiceJet will operate regular non-stop flights between Delhi and Kathmandu following clearance from Nepal's civil aviation authority.

Budget air carrier SpiceJet on Friday, April 4 announced daily non-stop flights between Delhi and Kathmandu. This marks the airline’s first new international destination since its successful Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), airline officials confirmed. This marks the fourth Indian airline operating direct flights to the Nepal capital after Air India, IndiGo and Air India Express.

With this addition, SpiceJet has expanded its international footprint which includes popular destinations such as Dubai and Bangkok. Since raising Rs. 3,000 crore through QIP, the airline has rapidly expanded its domestic operations, launching flights to new cities such as Shivamogga, Tuticorin, Porbandar, and Dehradun, while also reinstating services to previously operated destinations like Gorakhpur.

Spice Jet Delhi-Kathmandu flight timings, start date and schedule

From May 10, flight SG 41 will depart from Delhi at 8:10 am (local time) and arrive in Kathmandu at 9:55 am. The return flight, SG 42, will take off from Kathmandu at 10:55 am and reach Delhi at 1:10 pm. SpiceJet will operate its Boeing 737 aircraft on this route.

This new service aims to improve connectivity between India and Nepal, offering a seamless travel experience for tourists, pilgrims, and business travelers, airline officials added.

SpiceJet, which operated regular flights to Nepal before the COVID-19 pandemic, and Air India Express, making its debut in the country, have received scheduled approval and slots from Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), according to Hansa Raj Pandey, spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).

SpiceJet, which primarily flew between Delhi and Kathmandu before its hiatus, will resume daily flights, while Air India Express has been approved to operate two flights per day.

