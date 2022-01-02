'There was a mistake': SpiceJet pilot's midair response to ATC after flight takes off without clearance

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight takes off without ATC clearance

Highlights The pilots of the flight have been put 'off duty' till the investigation is completed

The incident happened on December 30, 2021, pilots had not taken mandatory take-off permission

A detailed report has been sent to Airports Authority of India headquarters and the DGCA

A probe was initiated after a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight took off from Gujarat's Rajkot without the mandatory take-off permission from Air Traffic Control (ATC) Rajkot. According to the details, the incident was reported last week following which a probe has been initiated against SpiceJet pilots.

Commenting on the incident, the Rajkot Airport Director said, "The incident happened on December 30, 2021, pilots had not taken mandatory take-off permission from ATC Rajkot. A detailed report has been sent to Airports Authority of India headquarters and the DGCA."

As per the flight schedule, SG-3703 was on time for taking off for Delhi but it was observed by ATC that without taking the mandatory permission for take-off, the pilots of the aircraft took off for Delhi.

"Through its communication, Rajkot ATC asked the pilots as to how you flew without take-off permission... The pilot in response apologised and said that there was a mistake. This conversation took place when the plane took off," a senior official of the Airport Authority of India said.

As per Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), mandatory take-off permission is required for any aircraft from ATC before the flight takes off, whether the runway is secured or not or any other aircraft not arriving for an emergency.

Following the incident, the pilots of the airline company were put on "off-duty" till the investigation is completed.

"Pilots have been off rostered pending an inquiry," SpiceJet said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur airport after medical emergency

Latest India News