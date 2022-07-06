Follow us on Image Source : PTI Another SpiceJet malfunction! Freighter aircraft returns to Kolkata shortly after take off

SpiceJet Boeing 737 freighter aircraft returned to Kolkata, shortly after take-off on Tuesday, sources informed on Wednesday. The plane was bound to Chongqing in China, but since the plane's weather radar couldn't show the weather, it returned back to Kolkata. This is at least the eighth incident of technical malfunction happening on SpiceJet aircraft in the last 18 days.

Due to bad weather and heavy rain in Kolkata, all departures or arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via the website of SpiceJet.

"On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet Boeing 737 freighter was scheduled to operate from Kolkata to Chongqing. After take-off, the weather radar was not showing the weather. The PIC (pilot-in-command) decided to return to Kolkata. The aircraft landed safely at Kolkata," SpiceJet spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the airline's Delhi-Dubai flight was diverted to Karachi due to a malfunctioning fuel indicator and its Kandla-Mumbai flight did priority landing in Maharashtra's capital city after cracks developed on its windshield mid-air.

