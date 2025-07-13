SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Srinagar experiences mid-air 'free fall' over Banihal Pass, video goes viral A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Srinagar experienced a mid-air scare on Saturday when it reportedly went into a brief "free fall" over the Banihal Pass, causing panic among passengers. A viral video captured the chaos inside the cabin, though the airline has not yet issued an official statement.

New Delhi:

A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Srinagar sent passengers into panic on Saturday after it reportedly experienced a sudden mid-air drop over Jammu and Kashmir’s Banihal Pass. A passenger on board captured a video of the incident, claiming the aircraft underwent a “free fall” lasting several seconds, though there has been no official confirmation or comment from the airline so far. The flight, SG-385, was en route to Srinagar when turbulence struck, causing chaos inside the cabin for about 23 seconds, according to the passenger.

Passenger video shows moment of panic

A video posted by a user named Arjimand Hussain on X (formerly Twitter) showed visibly shaken passengers clinging to their seats, while a cabin crew member was seen kneeling on the aisle floor. In the background, automated safety instructions urging passengers to fasten seat belts can be heard.

In his post, Hussain wrote that the aircraft suddenly plunged several hundred meters as it passed over the mountainous Banihal Pass. He added that he was only able to record the final moments of the drop and questioned why the seatbelt warning was issued after the incident. “Just moments before, we were told to shut all windows. No one could guess what was coming,” he wrote. His post quickly went viral, drawing concerned reactions from social media users.

As of Sunday evening, SpiceJet has not issued any official statement regarding the incident. It is unclear whether the airline has initiated an internal investigation or reported the matter to aviation safety authorities.

What is a ‘free fall’ in aviation?

The term “free fall” refers to a temporary condition where an aircraft loses altitude rapidly, making passengers feel weightless or as if the plane is falling. It can occur due to extreme turbulence, sudden air pressure changes, or in rare cases, technical malfunction.

During such episodes, passengers may experience:

Zero-gravity sensations Loose objects floating briefly Dizziness, nausea, or panic

Experts stress that commercial aircraft are built to withstand such conditions, and pilots are trained to manage sudden altitude changes safely.

Window frame dislodged on another SpiceJet flight 10 days ago

This is the second SpiceJet incident in less than two weeks. On July 3, a window frame dislodged mid-air on a flight from Goa to Pune, sparking concerns over the aircraft’s airworthiness. A passenger posted a video of the incident on social media, questioning whether the flight, which was scheduled to head to Jaipur next, was safe to operate.

SpiceJet, in a statement, said the interior (cosmetic) window frame had come loose and stressed that there was no compromise to passenger safety. “Cabin pressurisation remained normal throughout the flight,” the airline said, describing the component as a non-structural trim used for shading purposes.

Call for transparency and safety review

The viral incident has reignited discussions around passenger safety, communication, and in-flight preparedness, particularly in challenging terrains like Jammu and Kashmir. Several users have expressed concern over the lack of timely communication from the crew and airline, while others have called on authorities to review airspace safety conditions over the Himalayas, especially during the monsoon season when turbulence is more common.