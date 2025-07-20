SpiceJet flight disruptions: Darbhanga-Delhi service cancelled due to sunset restriction, operational curfew According to sources, SpiceJet has confirmed that alternate travel arrangements were put in place to ensure the stranded passengers would be flown to Delhi on Sunday (July 20).

New Delhi:

Passengers of SpiceJet flight SG447 faced major inconvenience on Saturday (July 19) after their scheduled flight from Darbhanga to Delhi was cancelled due to a mix of technical issues and operational limitations at Darbhanga Airport. Originally scheduled to depart at 11:40 am, the flight was first delayed due to technical problems with the aircraft. SpiceJet then arranged a replacement aircraft. However, Darbhanga Airport, which functions under defence control, imposes a strict sunset curfew on civilian flight operations.

By the time the replacement aircraft arrived, it was too late to secure clearance for takeoff before the sunset deadline. As a result, the flight was cancelled. SpiceJet has assured that alternate travel arrangements were made for the stranded passengers to reach Delhi the following day.

SpiceJet responds to unruly passenger incident on Delhi-Mumbai flight

In a separate incident earlier this week, two passengers on SpiceJet flight SG9282 from Delhi to Mumbai were deboarded and handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) after they allegedly attempted to approach the cockpit forcefully while the aircraft was taxiing.

According to a SpiceJet spokesperson, despite multiple warnings from cabin crew, fellow passengers, and the Captain, the individuals refused to comply and created a disruption onboard. The Captain made the decision to return the aircraft to the bay in the interest of safety.

The airline confirmed in a statement, “On July 14, 2025, two unruly passengers were offloaded from flight SG9282 operating from Delhi to Mumbai after they attempted to approach the cockpit and caused a serious disruption.”

Airline safety and scheduling challenges highlight operational pressures

Both incidents underscore the ongoing challenges faced by Indian carriers, from infrastructure limitations at smaller airports to dealing with unruly passengers amid increasing flight traffic. SpiceJet said it remains committed to ensuring passenger safety and complying with all aviation regulations.