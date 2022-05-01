SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Durgapur faces severe turbulence, 40 passengers injured

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image of a SpiceJet flight.

At least 40 passengers were injured after a SpiceJet flight traveling from Mumbai to Durgapur on Sunday faced severe turbulence, said an airline spokesperson.

The flyers received minor injuries after the overhead cabin luggage fell on them. SpiceJet authorities have confirmed the event of the Mumbai-Andal flight facing air turbulence at the time of landing. In a statement, the airline said, "SpiceJet expresses its regret at this unfortunate incident and is providing all possible medical help to the injured."

Andal Airport sources said that the injured passengers were immediately rushed to a local hospital. While some of them were discharged after giving first-aid, others are still under treatment. All of them are said to be out of danger.

The aircraft took off from Mumbai at around 5 p.m. and was supposed to land at Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport at Andal at around 7.30 p.m. However, before landing, the aircraft faced mid-air turbulence. The pilot of the aircraft, however, managed the situation and somehow landed at the airport. But, several passengers were injured.

Reacting to the unfortunate incident, newly elected TMC MLA Babul Supriyo said, "Extremely distressed to hear this. Relieved there isn't any fatality and severely injured passengers have been taken to the hospital."

(Agencies inputs)

