SpiceJet's Dubai flight delayed by over 10 hours, passengers protest at Mumbai airport | Video Angered by the extended delay and absence of support, passengers launched a protest inside the airport terminal. Videos now circulating on social media capture the unrest, with frustrated travellers confronting SpiceJet staff and demanding answers for the disruption.

Mumbai:

Chaos erupted at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after a SpiceJet flight bound for Dubai was delayed by more than 10 hours. The flight, originally scheduled to depart at 1:50 am, was postponed due to technical issues, according to the airline's management.

Passengers left in the dark

SpiceJet had informed passengers about the delay, citing technical reasons, but as time dragged on with no clarity or updates, tempers flared among stranded travellers. The delay stretched well beyond 10 hours, with no clear communication on the new departure time.

Lack of basic amenities adds to frustration

Passengers also alleged that the airline failed to provide even basic necessities such as food and water during the extended wait. Many complained about the lack of support and coordination from the airline’s ground staff, further escalating the situation.

Scenes of unrest at the terminal

Frustrated by the prolonged delay and lack of assistance, passengers staged a protest inside the airport terminal. Videos circulating on social media show angry travellers demanding accountability from SpiceJet officials.

No immediate response from airline

As of now, SpiceJet has not issued a detailed statement regarding the delay or the passengers’ complaints. Authorities are monitoring the situation as efforts continue to resolve the disruption and restore normal operations.