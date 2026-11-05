'Spend more time in India': Kiren Rijiju's 7 tips for Rahul Gandhi to help Congress win more

New Delhi:

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, listing seven conditions for the Congress leader to follow if the Congress wants to "win more MPs" in future elections. Among his suggestions, Rijiju asked the Congress MP to spend more time in India, avoid "secret foreign vacations" and stop meeting "anti-India people".

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister's remarks came in response to Rahul Gandhi's repeated demands for an open debate with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kiren Rijiju's 7 tips for Rahul Gandhi

In an X post late on Wednesday, Rijiju said Congress can "win more MPs" if Rahul Gandhi meets seven conditions. Listing the conditions, Rijiju said Gandhi should "spend more time in India and avoid secret foreign vacations frequently". In his seven-point rejoinder, Rijiju also urged the Congress leader to respect senior party members and take Parliament more seriously.

Spend more time in India and avoid secret foreign vacations frequently. Respect seniors and gain valuable wisdom from the elders, which is an Indian tradition. Do not meet Anti-India people and stop promoting their agenda. End deep hatred against BJP, RSS & Modi Ji. Treat BJP as a political opponent, not an enemy. Take Parliament more seriously and let MPs take part in debates and discussions. Respect the Constitution of India, and honour Constitutional Institutions. Allow the Congress party to function as a democratic party and smash dynastic politics.

Earlier in the day, Rijiju posted a video clip of his speech in Parliament when the opposition leaders had walked out of the House. "Parliament is the House for debates and discussion. But people who don't believe in democracy, debates and discussion are talking about debate," the parliamentary affairs minister said.

Rahul Gandhi dares PM Modi for open debate

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday once again challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an open debate, claiming he could prove within five minutes that the PM was a "traitor". "Let's debate right there on Adani ji's NDTV, Mr Modi. The platform is yours, the judge is yours too - be it Adani ji or Mohan Bhagwat ji. I guarantee it - I'll prove in just 5 minutes that Narendra Modi is a 'deshdrohi' (traitor)," Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

Backing Gandhi's demand, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged Modi to come forward and answer the questions being raised by the public over alleged "vote theft".

"PM Modi is parroting his flop line of Dimaagi Naxal'! He has NO answer on Vote Chori and the Open Challenge by Rahul Gandhi to discuss how he mortgaged Indian interests to Foreign powers!" Kharge said.

Rijiju hit back in a post on X, saying, "Kharge Ji, Dimaagi Naxal is a term not a narrative. Only following are Dimaagi Naxals: Who support Maoists agenda, and reject Indian Constitution. Who stand with the separatists & support Article 370. Who want to stop the development projects of India. Who conspire to cut the chicken neck to separate the North-East from India."

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi had challenged Modi to an open debate on his charge that the opposition is anti-national and asked why the prime minister has not filed a defamation case against him over his foreign connections allegation.

He accused Modi of occupying the PM's chair with foreign help, within a day of his earlier challenge for an open debate with the prime minister for accusing the opposition of taking foreign help to destabilise the country.

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