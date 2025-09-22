Speeding Lamborghini crashes into Mumbai's coastal road divider | VIDEO The video of the Lamborghini crash shows onlookers gathering around the wreckage. The Lamborghini’s front end was severely impacted.

New Delhi:

A Lamborghini crashed into a divider on Mumbai's Coastal Road on Sunday morning, resulting in significant damage to the luxury car. The incident, captured in a viral video, shows the car losing control before hitting the divider. No injuries have been reported, and the police are investigating the cause. The bumper and hood appeared torn, and the front trunk was open.

Lamborghini crashes on Mumbai’s coastal road | WATCH

The video, shared by Gautam Singhania, Chairman of Raymond Group, raised concerns over the frequency of such incidents involving Lamborghinis. The video of the crash shows onlookers gathering around the wreckage. The Lamborghini’s front end was severely impacted, and debris was scattered across the road. The car's internal components were visible due to the damaged trunk, and the luxury vehicle was left in a crumpled heap near the divider.

Singhania’s post on Instagram read, “Another day, another Lamborghini mishap... Do these cars even have traction control?” He questioned the car’s handling after numerous incidents of loss of grip and even fires. According to police reports, the accident occurred due to the rain-soaked road conditions, which may have contributed to the driver losing control.

Driver identified

Atish Shah, 52, has reportedly been identified as the driver of the Lamborghini. He was driving from Nepean Sea Road to Colaba when he lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid and crash into the divider.