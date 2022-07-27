Wednesday, July 27, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Speed up relief works in rain-hit areas: Rajasthan CM to officials

Speed up relief works in rain-hit areas: Rajasthan CM to officials

According to an official statement, Gehlot has asked officials to undertake relief work on a mission mode in view of the situation in Jodhpur. Extremely heavy rainfall resulted in waterlogging in several areas of Jodhpur and inundated roads and railway tracks.

Abhro Banerjee Edited By: Abhro Banerjee @AbhroBanerjee1 New Delhi Published on: July 27, 2022 23:21 IST
Earlier, a holiday was declared in Jodhpur with schools
Image Source : PTI Earlier, a holiday was declared in Jodhpur with schools asked to remain closed due to heavy rains, waterlogging.

 

Officials in Rajasthan have been directed by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to speed up relief works in rains-hit areas of the state, including Jodhpur, where heavy showers in the last two days have created a flood-like situation.

According to an official statement, Gehlot asked officials to undertake relief work on a mission mode in view of the situation in Jodhpur. Extremely heavy rainfall resulted in waterlogging in several areas of Jodhpur and inundated roads and railway tracks. In some areas, water has also entered the houses.

The statement said Jodhpur District Collector Himanshu Gupta has already declared holiday in schools till July 28 and relief works are being undertaken on a mission mode.

"The chief minister is closely monitoring the situation in rain-hit areas in the state. He has asked officials to give top priority to the relief work and to increase disaster management activities more rapidly," the statement said.

Food packets are being arranged by the district administration through Indira Rasoi for the people of the waterlogged areas. In view of excessive rainfall, a 24/7 control room each at the district collectorate and municipal level is also operational, it said.

Related Stories
Opinion | In the name of Khwaja, Muslims must unite and stop this dangerous trend

Opinion | In the name of Khwaja, Muslims must unite and stop this dangerous trend

Udaipur beheading: Rajasthan govt announces govt jobs to sons of Kanhaiya Lal

Udaipur beheading: Rajasthan govt announces govt jobs to sons of Kanhaiya Lal

Udaipur beheading: NIA searches multiple locations in Rajasthan

Udaipur beheading: NIA searches multiple locations in Rajasthan

Udaipur killing: Four accused sent to Ajmer jail, two in NIA remand

Udaipur killing: Four accused sent to Ajmer jail, two in NIA remand

State Disaster Relief Force has also been deployed as a precaution and necessary facilities are being provided to people. Those living in unsafe houses are being shifted to safer places, the statement said.

Earlier in the day, north-western railway cancelled 12 trains, partially cancelled six trains, while seven trains were diverted as the railway tracks are inundated.

Also Read: Rajasthan weather update: Holiday declared in Jodhpur schools today due to heavy rains, waterlogging

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News