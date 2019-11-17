Special diesel launched in Ladakh for extreme winter conditions

Special winter-grade diesel has been launched in the Union Territory of Laddakh. The new diesel will cater for the extreme winter conditions found in the cold climate desert.
Amit Shah on Sunday launched special, winter-grade diesel for the newly formed Union Territory of Laddakh. Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal were also present at the launch.
The winter-grade diesel, has been deployed by Indian Oil Corporation to address the problem of loss of fluidity in fuel during extreme winter condition.
