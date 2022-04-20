Varanasi: Desperate devotees take the God route, conduct puja to bring down price of lemons

Follow us on Image Source : AP Price of lemon has been riding an upward graph over the last 30 days.

A devotee said they had to knock on God's door since administration and the government are silent

The puja was conducted in PM Modi's Varanasi constituency

As lemon prices shoot through the roof at Rs 300 a kg, desperate devotees in Varanasi knock on God's door. A special puja was conducted in PM Narendra Modi's Varanasi constituency to rein in the rising price of lemons.

The temple, where the puja was conducted, is also known as a center of black magic. Eleven lemons were also 'sacrificed' to appease the Goddess, said sources.

Harish Mishra, who organised the puja, said the 'tantra puja' has the power to fulfil wishes and he was confident that the prices of lemons would come down within days. He denied that indulging in black magic was wrong if it was not designed to harm anyone.

"In fact, this puja was for the welfare of all consumers of lemon," he said.

Mishra added they had to take the God route since the government and the administrative staffers are silent.

Lemon price across the country has been steadily rising this year since an unconducive atmosphere and extremely hot conditions for a prolonged period have impacted the harvest of lemons. This in turn, has given birth to a supply drain, impacting distribution of lemons.

