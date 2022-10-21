Money laundering case: Special CBI court dismisses ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh's bail plea

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Anil Deshmukh's bail plea rejected by Special CBI court in Mumbai.

Anil Deshmukh money laundering case: Mumbai's special court on Friday dismissed the bail application filed by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in connection with an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into allegations of corruption and misuse of official position.

71-year-old Deshmukh sought for bail days after he was granted bail by the Bombay high court on October 4 related to a money laundering case filed against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

According to details, Judge SH Gwalani of the Special CBI Court dismissed his plea after analysing arguments from both sides.

However, the complete order of the court has not been made public yet. Earlier on November 2, 2021, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was detained by authorities and has been in judicial custody since then.

Meanwhile, last week, Deshmukh underwent coronary angiography after being hospitalised to a private hospital. It should be noted here that former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh claimed in March 2021 that the then-home minister Deshmukh had set a goal for police officials to collect Rs 100 crore from Mumbai's restaurants and bars each month.

Similar accusations were made against the NCP leader by former Assistant Sub-Inspector Sachin Waze, who was detained in connection with the 'Antilia' bomb scare case in March 2021.

Following this, the Bombay high court had ordered the CBI to conduct a preliminary investigation in April 2021. Based on the investigation, the CBI filed a First Information Report(FIR) accusing Deshmukh and his colleagues of corruption and abuse of government authority.

It is pertinent to mention here that Deshmukh resigned from his position as the Maharashtra home minister in April 2021 after the high court ordered a CBI investigation into the corruption allegations made against him.

