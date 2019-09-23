Sparsh Shah: Meet Indian-American teen rapper who sang the National Anthem at 'Howdy Modi' event

Sparsh Shah: Meet teen rapper who sang the national anthem at 'Howdy Modi' event

The 'Howdy Modi' event at the NRG Stadium began with kirtan by Sikh singers followed by performances of Bhangra, Garba and the Bengali song “Ekla Cholo Re”, among others with over 50,000 Indian-Americans present. Well, a teen Indian American boy, gave goosebumps to Indians not only present in the event but across the world--who sang the national anthem in the mega event in front of PM Modi and Trump.

It was like a dream come true for 16-year-old Sparsh Shah, who is born with a rare medical condition known as osteogenesis imperfecta' or brittle bone disease. Sparsh had been wanting to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally got his chance on Sunday. He sang the Indian national anthem in front of PM Modi, US President Donald Trump, and an audience of nearly 50,000 at the sprawling NRG Stadium at the mega 'Howdy Modi' event in Houston on Sunday.

Sparsh, who is wheelchair-bound, is a rapper, songwriter and motivational speaker from New Jersey.

Expressing his excitement about performing in front of the Prime Minister before the 'Howdy, Modi' event Shah said, "It's a big thing for me to be singing in front of so many people. I'm excited to be singing the Rashtra Gana, Jana Gana Mana. The first time I saw Modiji was in Madison Square Garden, I wanted to meet him, but I could only see him on TV."

"But due to God's grace I am going to meet him, and I'm excited to be singing the national song."

According to reports, Shah has broken more than 130 bones over the years. Shah wants to become the next Eminem and perform before a billion people.

A documentary named 'Brittle Bone Rapper' released in March 2018 focused on Sparsh's life journey and his fight against the disease, characterized by fragile bones that can break easily.

Sparsh first shot public attention at the age of 12, when he recorded a video covering the Eminem song "Not Afraid,” which has had more than 65 million views online. It was even noticed by Eminem's record label, who tweeted about Sparsh after it went viral.

Meanwhile, over 50,000 Indian-Americans in Houston were very enthusiastic about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump jointly address at the mega 'Howdy, Modi', a moment for Indo-US relationship. It was for the first time that Trump and Modi shared a stage together.

