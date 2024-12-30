SpaDeX Mission for in-space docking: How will it impact on ISRO's Space Station programme? Know all details

Follow us on Image Source : X Snapshot from the process of SpaDeX Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) ended the year by achieving another milestone as the country's space body successfully launched the SpaDeX Mission for in-space docking. Mission director M Jayakumar said two spacecraft that would aid ISRO in demonstrating space docking, a critical technology for future space missions got separated successfully and were placed into the desired orbit late on Monday.

Why is SpaDeX Mission significant?

The mission will have far-reaching implications for the future space programmes of the ISRO. The space docking manoeuvring is seen as a prelude of Indai's ambition programme to build a space station. By mastering the docking technologies, ISRO is set to enhance its operational flexibility and also expand its mission horizons. This technology is essential for some of India's space ambitions like Indian on Moon, getting samples from the Moon (Chandrayaan-4 mission), building and operation of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station. Monday's PSLV rocket also becomes the first vehicle to be integrated upto the fourth stage at the PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) that has been established at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. This capability is vital for India's lunar and interplanetary missions. Docking technology enables multi-launch missions and supports future human spaceflight. Only the US, Russia, and China have mastered such advancements so far.

PSLV C60 mission accomplished

According to ISRO, the PSLV C60 mission accomplished as of SpaDeX spacecraft is considered. The rocket placed the satellites in the right orbit of 475 km circular orbit, after over 15 minutes of flight. "So, as far as we are concerned, the rocket has placed the spacecraft in the right orbit and the Spadex satellites have moved one behind the other, and over the period of time, it will pick up further distance, travel about 20 km away and then the rendezvous and docking process will start. And we hope that the docking process can happen in another one week and the nominal time is going to be approximately January 7," ISRO said in his address from the Mission Control Center. "In-space docking technology is essential when multiple rocket launches are required to achieve common mission objectives. Through this mission, India is marching towards becoming the fourth country in the world to have space docking technology," ISRO said.

Impact on ISRO's proposal to set up its own Space Station

Dubbed as a prelude to ISRO setting up its own Space Station by 2035, the PSLV-C60 mission would also make India join an elite club in achieving this feat which is expected to take place in the coming days.

Impact on Chandrayaan-4, Gaganyaan mission

The success of this mission is vital for India’s future space ambitions, said the Minister. Docking technology is key for long-term missions like "Chandrayaan-4" and the planned Indian space station. It is also crucial for the eventual manned "Gaganyaan" mission.

Process of docking

The 44.5 metre tall rocket carried two spacecraft -- Spacecraft A and B, each weighing 220kg which would help in space docking, satellite servicing and interplanetary missions. After the culmination of the 25 hour countdown which commenced on Sunday, the rocket lifted-off at 10 pm from the First Launch Pad at this spaceport, emanating thick orange coloured fumes and thunderous sound in the island, located about 135 km east of Chennai. In the near vacuum of Space, ISRO will attempt to dock two satellites orbiting at speeds of 28,800 km/h. This is a challenging task, as both satellites must be carefully manoeuvred to reduce their relative velocities to a mere 0.036 km/h. The two satellites, designated 'Chaser' and 'Target', will merge to form a single unit in Space.

SpaDeX Mission is important for startups, industries

POEM-4 (which was currently on and part of this mission) with 24 payloads from startups, industries, academic institutions and also from ISRO centres, he said. These are scheduled to be fired late on Monday night. According to ISRO scientists, the two spacecraft-Spacecraft A (SDX01) or the 'Chaser' and Spacecraft B (SDX02) or the 'Target' would be merged together later at an altitude of about 470 km after travelling at the same speed and distance.

While the Spacecraft has reached the desired orbit, in the coming days, scientists would take measures to merge the two by reducing the distance between them, ultimately leading to the docking of the spacecraft.

This mission marked India’s entry into the exclusive league of nations capable of mastering space docking. A unique approach, the PSLV rocket, launched two satellites equipped with the 'Bhartiya Docking System' to demonstrate this complex feat.

Also read: ISRO's SpaDeX Mission, technology to dock and undock spacecraft in space, lifts off | Watch