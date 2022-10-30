SP accuses BJP for not providing free gas cylinders to Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries

Follow us on Image Source : @PMUJJWALAYOJANA.IN Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY)'s objectives include empowering women, reducing serious health problems associated with cooking based on fossil fuels among others.

The Samajwadi Party hit out at the Uttar Pradesh govt today for not fulfilling its poll promise of giving free gas cylinders to Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries on Holi and Diwali. Sharing a video on its Twitter handle, the Samajwadi Party wrote, "The Adityanath government is number one in making false promises. At the time of elections, the BJP had promised to give one cylinder free of cost to Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries on Holi and Diwali, but nobody got it."

Responding to the SP's allegations, BJP leader Manish Shukla said, "The Uttar Pradesh government is number one in the country in fulfilling promises made to the public...The Yogi Adityanth government is working for the poor, and development has been brought to everyone." He also taunted SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav for lying and said that he had made Kejriwal his role model.

"The past record of the state government in fulfilling promises has been excellent. The government has been formed again for five years and gradually all promises will be fulfilled," Shukla added.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) was launched with the aim of providing 8 Crore LPG connections in the name of women in BPL (Below Poverty Line) households across the country. Some of the objectives of this scheme include empowering women, reducing serious health problems associated with cooking based on fossil fuels etc.

(With inputs from PTI)

