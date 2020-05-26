Image Source : INDIA TV South Delhi DM BM Mishra says it is important to ease lockdown to run economy but social distancing should be followed.

South Delhi DM BM Mishra on Tuesday spoke to India TV during its special coverage #IndiaTVZilaSammelan on measure being taken to control the spread of coronavirus. Speaking on lockdown, BM Mishra said that every day has been a new challenge in fight against COVID-19 adding that the purpose of lockdown in every phase since its beggining in March has been to educate and make people aware about social distancing in containing the spread of virus.

However, at a time, we must realise that economy is also important, therefore, easing in lockdown is crucial. BM Mishra further added that people in general belief that opening of economy is directely proportional to increase in COVID-19 cases but that's not the case. We have to learn social distancing and adjust lifestyle accordingly.

On migrants issue, BM Mishra said that initially they were shifted in schools so that social distancing is maintained. The government arranged food and other basis neccessties. South Delhi DM said that most of migrants have already left for their native places and very few are left.

It is a fact with easing down and opening of shops, there is some increase in the cases, therefore, the only way to deal the situation is to maintain social distance.

Advising people of Delhi, DM said that people should not panic and follow guidelines strictly to keep themselves and other protected.

