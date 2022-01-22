South Central railways cancels 55 trains till Monday over low occupancy | Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SCR comprises of the 6 divisions, of Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, and Nanded and basically serves Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and some parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh.

The South Central railways canceled several trains till Monday over four states citing low occupancy due to Covid-19. As many as 55 trains covering destinations in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, have been canceled till Monday, SCR officials said.

The canceled trains include several plying from major stations such as Secunderabad, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Kurnool, Kalaburgi, and Chennai. Railway officials attributed lack of adequate passengers, for cancellation of the train services over the next four days.

