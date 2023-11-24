Soumya Vishwanathan murder case: Court reserves order on quantum of sentence for Nov 25

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PIC/SOCIAL MEDIA Soumya Vishwanathan

A court on Friday reserved its order for November 25 on the quantum of punishment for convicts in the 2008 TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan murder case.

Earlier on October 18, a Delhi court announced the conviction of five accused in the journalist murder case. The court also held the accused guilty of looting under provisions of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

What happened on September 30 in 2008?

Soumya was shot dead on September 30, 2008, while she was returning home in her car from the office in the wee hours. The police had earlier claimed robbery as the motive behind the killing. But forensic reports indicated she died due to a bullet injury in her head, subsequently, the police added murder charges and headed an inquiry.

Who was Soumya Vishwanathan?

Soumya Vishwanathan was a journalist with the 'Headlines Today' news channel. The journalist was shot dead while she was returning from work.

After the verdict, Soumya Vishwanathan's mother got a bit emotional and was later hugged by the Special Commissioner of Police Delhi, HGS Dhaliwal.

Also read: Soumya Vishwanathan case: 5 convicted for murder of journalist in Delhi in 2008, mother hugs cop Dhailwal

Latest India News