Soumya Vishwanathan murder case: Court reserves order on quantum of sentence for Nov 25

Soumya Vishwanathan murder case: Vishwanathan, who was working with a leading English news channel, was shot dead in the early hours of September 30, 2008, on south Delhi's Nelson Mandela Marg while she was returning home from work.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: November 24, 2023 19:27 IST
Soumya Vishwanathan
Image Source : FILE PIC/SOCIAL MEDIA Soumya Vishwanathan

A court on Friday reserved its order for November 25 on the quantum of punishment for convicts in the 2008 TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan murder case. 

Earlier on October 18, a Delhi court announced the conviction of five accused in the journalist murder case. The court also held the accused guilty of looting under provisions of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). 

What happened on September 30 in 2008?

Soumya was shot dead on September 30, 2008, while she was returning home in her car from the office in the wee hours. The police had earlier claimed robbery as the motive behind the killing. But forensic reports indicated she died due to a bullet injury in her head, subsequently, the police added murder charges and headed an inquiry. 

Who was Soumya Vishwanathan?

Soumya Vishwanathan was a journalist with the 'Headlines Today' news channel. The journalist was shot dead while she was returning from work.

After the verdict, Soumya Vishwanathan's mother got a bit emotional and was later hugged by the Special Commissioner of Police Delhi, HGS Dhaliwal.

Also read: Soumya Vishwanathan case: 5 convicted for murder of journalist in Delhi in 2008, mother hugs cop Dhailwal

