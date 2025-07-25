Soumya rape-murder case: Convicted rapist Govindachami escapes Kannur Central Jail; manhunt underway Convicted rapist Govindachami escaped from Kannur Central Jail, prompting a massive manhunt and raising serious prison security concerns in Kerala.

New Delhi:

In a shocking development early Friday morning, Govindachami, the convict serving a life sentence for the brutal 2011 rape and death of 23-year-old Soumya, escaped from the high-security cell of Kannur Central Jail. The jailbreak has triggered a massive manhunt across Kerala, raising serious concerns about prison security.

Govindachami, also known by the alias Charley Thomas, was housed in one of the prison’s most secure cells. According to reports from prison officials and media outlets like Manorama News, he managed to cut through the iron bars of his cell and fled undetected. His absence was discovered during a routine inspection around 7:15 AM.

At the time of his escape, Govindachami was wearing the standard prison uniform. Following the escape, the Kerala Police launched an intensive search operation across the state. Authorities have issued a wanted notice with his photo and urged the public to remain vigilant. A dedicated helpline number (9446899506) has been set up for citizens to report any information regarding his whereabouts, as reported by Mathrubhumi News.

Background: A case that stirred the nation

Govindachami was convicted in the 2011 rape and murder of Soumya, a 23-year-old woman who was attacked while traveling alone on a passenger train from Ernakulam to Shoranur. The brutal crime had sparked nationwide outrage and led to fast-tracked legal proceedings.

In 2012, a special court in Thrissur sentenced Govindachami to death for the crime. This verdict was upheld by the Kerala High Court. However, in 2016, the Supreme Court of India commuted his death sentence to life imprisonment. The Supreme Court upheld his conviction for rape but overturned the murder charge, citing insufficient evidence to conclusively prove intent to kill.

Criminal background

Govindachami is considered one of Kerala’s most notorious criminals. Originally from Virudachalam in Tamil Nadu, he had a long history of criminal activities including theft and robbery in and around Salem before being apprehended by Kerala police in 2011 for the Soumya case.

Security concerns and investigation

The jailbreak has raised serious questions about the security arrangements at Kannur Central Jail, especially in facilities meant to hold high-risk prisoners. Authorities have launched an internal investigation into how Govindachami managed to cut through the iron bars of his high-security cell and escape.

Police have intensified search operations, combing through surrounding areas and checkpoints. The public has been advised to remain cautious and immediately report any sightings of the fugitive to the police.

As the search continues, authorities remain hopeful that Govindachami will be captured soon. This escape has once again highlighted the need for stringent prison security measures to prevent such dangerous criminals from fleeing custody.