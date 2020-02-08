Sonia, Manmohan, Rahul cast their vote

Image Source : PTI Congress interim Chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former party President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday exercised their franchise at different polling stations in the national capital. Sonia Gandhi, who was discharged from the hospital after four days following stomach infection, arrived at a polling booth in central Delhi's Nirman Bhawan and exercised her franchise. This is the first time that Sonia Gandhi arrived to cast her vote without former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who passed away last year in July.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the daughter of Sonia Gandhi, arrived at the polling booth in Nirman Bhawan to receive her mother. Priyanka Gandhi will exercise her franchise later in the day at Sardar Patel Vidyalaya polling booth at Lodhi Estate in central Delhi. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also exercised his franchise at the Nirman Bhawan polling station. Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP from Kerala's Wayand, also cast his vote at the NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane here. The Congress which ruled the city for 15 years from 1998 to 2013 is looking for a comeback in this election. The party was reduced to nil in 70 member assembly in 2015 polls, while the AAP had won 67 seats. The rest three seats were won by the BJP. Counting of votes will take place on February 11.

