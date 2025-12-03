Sonia Gandhi to contest on BJP ticket in panchayat poll in Kerala's Munnar The BJP has fielded Sonia Gandhi as its candidate for the upcoming panchayat polls from Nallathanni ward of the Munnar grama panchayat in Idukki district, Kerala.

Idukki:

Sonia Gandhi is contesting the panchayat elections from Munnar in Kerala. She is actually running as a BJP candidate from the Nallathanni ward of the Munnar grama panchayat in Idukki district. Yes, that's correct. Here's the story of "Sonia Gandhi".

No, this Sonia Gandhi is not the Congress MP. In Munnar, the BJP has fielded a local woman named Sonia Gandhi as its candidate for the Nallathanni ward (Ward 16) of the grama panchayat.

Who is Sonia Gandhi from Munnar?

A namesake of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, the BJP's Sonia was born to the late Dure Raj, a local labourer and Congress worker. Her father was a strong supporter of the Congress and the UDF, and inspired by the then Congress president, he named his newborn daughter Sonia Gandhi.

However, Sonia's political path changed after her marriage. Though she came from a Congress family, her marriage to BJP Munnar panchayat general secretary Subash led her to shift to the BJP. She is now making her electoral debut as the party's candidate.

As she enters her first major election, curiosity in the region has naturally surged. Her rivals are Manjula Ramesh of the Congress and Valarmati of the CPI(M).

Panchayat and local body elections in Kerala

The 2025 Kerala local body elections will be held in two phases, on December 9 and 11, with counting slated for December 13. Polling on December 9 will cover Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts. The second phase, on December 11, will include Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod.

Voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm, and real-time results can be accessed through the State Election Commission's 'TREND 2025' portal. In all, 1,199 local bodies, grama panchayats, block panchayats, district panchayats, municipalities and corporations, will participate in the polls.

