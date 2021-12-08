Modi government insensitive towards farmers, says Sonia Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday lashed out at the Modi government's 'insensitive' towards farmers and common people. Speaking at the Parliamentary Party meeting, Sonia asked the MPs to honour the sacrifice of farmers who died during the year-long protests against three farm laws.

"Let's honour the 700 farmers who sacrificed their lives (during their stir). Modi government is insensitive towards farmers & common people. The rise in prices of essential commodities is burning the monthly budget of every family," she said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said not giving compensation and jobs to the kin of the farmers and not withdrawing police cases against them would be 'big mistakes'. In the Lok Sabha, he even presented a list that had the names of all the farmers who died during the protests.

The Congress leaders have been vocal against the Modi government over farmers' issues.

