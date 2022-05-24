Sonia Gandhi sets up panels to formulate Congress strategy for 2024 Lok Sabha polls, rebels find place

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday announced setting up three panels to help formulate the party's strategy for the 2024 general elections.

While the 'Task Force-2024' will implement the Udaipur 'Nav Sankalp' declaration, the 'Political Affairs Group' will advise Sonia on key issues as announced during the three-day event held earlier this month.

The 'Political Affairs Group' has senior leaders from the Congress Working Committee (CWC) who will assist her in taking the party position on important issues. The panel includes Rahul Gandhi and two key dissenters Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma.

The third panel, the Central Planning Group, would plan for the 3500-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. The yatra, which will start on October 2, will pass through 12 states to rally support to 'protect Constitution, democracy and various institutions'.

Latest India News